Sharangovich scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Sharangovich forced a turnover and fired a wrist shot past Igor Shesterkin to tie the game 2-2 midway through the first period. The 24-year-old winger would add his second tally with an empty-netter to seal the Devils' victory. Sharangovich now has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his last seven games. He's up to eight goals and six assists through 23 games this season.