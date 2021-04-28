Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

The 22-year-old broke a 3-3 tie with 7:24 left in the third period, poking the puck into an empty net from the side of the crease with Philadelphia netminder Brian Elliott out of position at the other post. It was the 12th goal of the year for Sharangovich, who has generated seven points in his last seven contests.