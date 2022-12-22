Sharangovich went plus-2 with a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
This was an efficient performance from Sharangovich, but expectations should be tempered since he's firmly entrenched in a bottom-six role. Plus, he's no longer on the power play after averaging 1:13 in that spot last season. Sharangovich remains a key fixture on the penalty kill, though.
More News
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Scores twice in victory•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Produces two points•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Goal snaps six-game point drought•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Scores goal, assist in win•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Notches special-teams marker•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: One assists through four games•