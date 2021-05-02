Sharangovich scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

The fifth-round pick (2018) is riding a three game, four-goal streak right now. And he has 11 points, including six goals, in his last nine. Sharangovich sits third in team scoring with 28 points, behind only Pavel Zacha (31) and Jack Hughes (29). He and linemate Jack Hughes are developing some nice chemistry, so file Sharangovich's name away for next year's draft.