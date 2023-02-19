Sharangovich posted two assists -- including one shorthanded -- in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The third-year winger has been a sneaky source of offense in 5-on-5 situations and with the Devils shorthanded. Four of Sharangovich's 26 points this season have come shorthanded, and he seems to be making the most of limited ice time (14:23 on average). Most fantasy managers in shallow leagues won't go out of their way to scoop up Sharangovich, but he remains an efficient utility winger.