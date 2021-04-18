Sharangovich scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Both points came early in the third period as the Devils tried to stage a rally from a 4-1 deficit. Sharangovich has shown flashes of chemistry recently on a line with Jack Hughes and has two goals and seven points over the last eight games, but on the season the 22-year-old rookie has only nine goals and 19 points in 41 contests.