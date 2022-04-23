Sharangovich scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The second-year winger appeared to have given the Devils a big upset win as the team took a 2-0 lead into the final five minutes of the third period, but New Jersey somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Sharangovich snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has 23 goals and 45 points through 72 contests.