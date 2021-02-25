Sharangovich has been promoted to New Jersey's active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo.
Sharangovich is expected to skate on the Devils' third line against the Sabres. He's picked up two goals and an assist through 12 games this campaign.
