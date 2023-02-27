San Jose sent Emond, Timo Meier (upper body), Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Scott Harrington and a fifth-round pick to the Devils on Sunday in exchange for Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and draft three picks, including a 2023 first.

Emond has appeared in four games with ECHL Wichita this season. He posted a 4.48 GAA and an .867 save percentage in 12 games with AHL San Jose during the 2021-22 campaign. The 22-year-old won't be fantasy relevant any time soon.