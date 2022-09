Senyshyn signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils on Wednesday.

Senyshyn will get a chance to make an impact at the Devils' training camp next week. The 25-year-old has played in 16 NHL games across the last three seasons, posting one goal, two assists, 15 shots on net and 18 hits between the Bruins and Senators, so he's unlikely to get more than a two-way deal if he's signed to a standard contract.