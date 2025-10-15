MacEwen (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Considering MacEwen has been ruled out indefinitely at this point, his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The fact that the team used the available roster spot to bring up netminder Nico Daws is something that should give fantasy managers pause, as it could be an indication that Jacob Markstrom or Jake Allen won't be available against the Panthers on Thursday. For his part, the 29-year-old MacEwen played in just 21 regular-season games for the Senators last season and was likely going to be a fringe roster player for the Devils as well.