McIntyre was brought in via trade by New Jersey from Vancouver in a swap for Louis Domingue, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

McIntyre will close out the year with AHL Binghamton before hitting free aagency July 1. The netminder hasn't played in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he was with the Bruins and saw action in eight games. In those appearances, the Minnesota native went 0-4-1 with a 3.96 GAA and .858 save percentage.