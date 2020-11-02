Heatherington Sean Shapiro of The Athletic to terms on a one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) on Monday.

In 59 games with AHL Texas last season, Heatherington registered two goals and 12 helpers but was never called up to join Dallas. Selected by the organization with the 50th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old blueliner has just 11 NHL games under his belt in which he notched two assists, 26 PIM and 11 shots while averaging 10:33 of ice time. At this point, it would likely take an exceptional season overseas for Heatherington to earn another shot at an NHL roster, and even then, would likely need to settle for a two-way deal.