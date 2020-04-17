Jaskin signed a two-year contract extension with Dynamo Moscow on Friday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Jaskin's new deal includes a release clause should he be offered an NHL deal. In 58 games for his KHL club last year, the winger racked up 31 goals and 32 helpers, which should garner him some interest from at least a couple of clubs. Prior to his move overseas, the 27-year-old appeared in 303 outings for St. Louis and Washington in which he garnered 69 points.