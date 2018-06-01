Dmitriy Zaitsev: Goes unsigned, will re-enter NHL draft
The Capitals declined to sign Zaitsev to an entry-level contract, allowing him to re-enter the NHL draft in 2018, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Zaitsev was a seventh-round selection by the Capitals during the 2016 NHL draft, but he didn't perform well enough with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL the last two seasons for Washington to sign him. Still just 20 years old, Zaitsev will now receive an opportunity to potentially crack the minor league ranks of another organization during the 2018 NHL draft in late June.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...