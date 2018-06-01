The Capitals declined to sign Zaitsev to an entry-level contract, allowing him to re-enter the NHL draft in 2018, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Zaitsev was a seventh-round selection by the Capitals during the 2016 NHL draft, but he didn't perform well enough with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL the last two seasons for Washington to sign him. Still just 20 years old, Zaitsev will now receive an opportunity to potentially crack the minor league ranks of another organization during the 2018 NHL draft in late June.