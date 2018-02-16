Orlov tallied an assist, a plus-1 rating, and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Orlov assisted on the first of Tom Wilson's two goals and now has two goals and five points over his last seven games. A brutal start to the season has dampened the 26-year-old rearguard's overall output this year, but he's got 17 points in his last 35 games and producing closer to his potential. Logging heavy minutes on a talented offensive team, keep him in your lineup regularly.