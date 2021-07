Sokolov will not receive a qualifying offer from Minnesota and is expected to sign in Russia, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Sokolov -- who was selected by the organization in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- was unable to break into the NHL during three full seasons in the minors and will now return to his native Russia. At this point, the 23-year-old winger figures to be a long shot to ever play in the NHL but he does still have some time to revamp his career trajectory.