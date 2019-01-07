Dominic Moore: Headed to Switzerland

Moore has signed with the ZSC Lions of the Swiss National League, Julia Kreuz of Sportsnet reports.

The 38-year-old had 12 points in 50 games with the Maple Leafs last season, which is primed to be his final year with an NHL team. Moore had a solid career as a depth forward, but at this age, playing overseas is probably more his speed until he decides to hang up his skates for good.