Toninato did not receive a qualifying offer from the Panthers and will become a UFA on Friday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Toninato had some solid moments in his first year as a Panther, with four goals and seven assists in 46 contests. He lost playing time after the trade deadline, and now it appears he's fallen out of favor with the team. Toninato could receive some interest in free agency as a bottom-six option who also boasts 85 games of NHL experience over parts of three seasons.