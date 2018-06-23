Dominik Bokk: Off draft board at 25th overall

Bokk was drafted 25th overall by the Blues at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bokk oozes offensive excitement, but is incredibly raw. And that makes him a potential fantasy home run if you're patient. Bokk dazzles in the opponent's zone -- he slips coverage easily, slices between defenders and freezes goaltender with his slippery moves. But his game away from the puck is generously described as queasy. Bokk just hasn't played against enough serious competition to test -- and force -- his development. But that's about to change. The German will spend the next two years in the KHL and the Blues hope that time will bring out his inner David Pastrnak. Yep, he has that kind of upside. Keep a close eye on this kid.