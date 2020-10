The Sabres didn't extend Kahun a qualifying offer, so he's scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agency Friday, The Athletic's Joe Yerdon reports.

This news comes as a surprise, as Kahun was a solid middle-six option for Buffalo last season, totaling 12 goals and 31 points while posting a plus-8 rating in 56 contests. There's still a chance the Sabres will re-sign the 25-year-old forward, but for now, he's set to hit the open market.