Dominik Masin: Cut loose by Lightning
Tampa Bay didn't extend Masin a qualifying offer Tuesday.
The 2014 second-round pick, who picked up 12 points in 69 AHL appearances this season, will thus become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
