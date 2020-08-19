Masin agreed to terms on a contract with KHL side Amur Khabarovsk on Monday, The Peterborough Examiner reports.

Despite four full seasons with AHL Syracuse, Masin was never able to break into a game for the Lightning. Selected by the organization with the 35th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old blueliner displayed some scoring touch in the minors, as he tallied 16 points in 59 outings this year.