Simon agreed to a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha on Saturday.

Simon joins his hometown team in the Czech Extraliga after playing in 72 games for Pittsburgh and Anaheim last season. He recorded three goals, 13 points, 88 shots and 72 hits during the 2021-22 campaign. Simon mentioned in the press release that the Penguins invited him to attend training camp, but he decided he wanted to return home instead.