Carr is not currently playing with a professional team and appears to have retired.

Carr split time in both the ECHL and AHL last season with the Penguins' affiliates, but was never able to put up decent enough numbers to warrant an NHL contract. A product of UMass-Lowell, the netminder had a good sophomore campaign -- he posted a 22-10-1 record with a 2.13 GAA -- but struggled for regular starts in subsequent seasons.