Chicago released Miller from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

The Blackhawks evidently didn't see enough from Miller through the first week of camp to warrant keeping him around for their second preseason game Thursday against the Red Wings, so the 33-year-old winger will now hope to catch on with a different NHL club seeking veteran depth up front. However, at this stage, it looks like Miller may need to head overseas to continue his career.

