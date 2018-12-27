Shore agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Kunlun Redstar (KHL) on Thursday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Shore was playing with Zurich SC in the Swiss league before making the move to the KHL's Chinese club. The 27-year-old last played in the NHL in 2016-17 when he logged 14 games with the Canucks and tallied a pair of assists. At this point, the Denver native is unlikely to get another look in the NHL.