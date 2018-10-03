Drew Stafford: Released from PTO
Stafford didn't make the Devils' 23-man roster and will become a free agent, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The 32-year-old forward had a rough 2017-18 campaign with just 15 points in 59 games despite ample power-play minutes. He could look for a bottom-six role elsewhere, but rosters remain set at this time.
