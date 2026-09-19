Greer is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if this will change how Greer is handled in the preseason, but the Ducks don't have any reason to push him for the sake of exhibition play. He had 17 goals, 32 points, 113 PIM and 203 hits in 78 regular-season appearances with Florida in 2025-26. Greer inked a four-year, $17 million contract with Anaheim over the summer. He'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity this season.