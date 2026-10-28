Greer scored two goals and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Greer has been productive with four goals and an assist over his last five games. He's mostly played on the fourth line lately, though the Ducks have mixed and matched their combinations regularly this season. Greer has six points, 20 shots on net, 27 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 11 outings overall. That's a scoring pace that would show last year's 32-point campaign with the Panthers wasn't a fluke.