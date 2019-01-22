Ducks' Adam Cracknell: Promoted on Tuesday
Cracknell was called up from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
This counts as Cracknell's first look at Anaheim since his trade from the Maple Leafs on Dec. 10. The 33-year-old winger has compiled 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) through 208 games at the top level, but the fact that he's still seeing AHL action as a 33-year-old tells you all that you need to know about his depressed fantasy prospects.
