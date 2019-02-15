Ducks' Adam Cracknell: Returned to bus league

The Ducks assigned Cracknell to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Cracknell has been a healthy scratch for five of seven games since being recalled on Jan. 22, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran forward will return to a prominent role with San Diego, where he's already racked up 13 points in 13 appearances this season.

