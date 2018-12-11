Ducks' Adam Cracknell: Traded to Ducks

Cracknell was traded to Anaheim for defenseman Steven Oleksy on Monday.

Neither player has appeared at the NHL level this season, but that could change for Cracknell given his new team's lack of depth at front. Still, the 33-year-old winger's likely to start at the AHL level with his new club.

