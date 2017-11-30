Ducks' Adam Henrique: Acquired from New Jersey
Henrique was brought in via trade with the Devils -- along with Joe Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick -- in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional pick.
Henrique -- who has tallied 14 points in 24 outings this year-- should provide an instant boost to the Ducks offense and is certainly capable of reaching the 40-point mark as he has done in each of the previous four seasons. In addition to his even-strength contributions, the center has consistently logged minutes on the power play, a role he will likely assume in Anaheim as well.
