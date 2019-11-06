Ducks' Adam Henrique: Adds helper
Henrique posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Henrique went through a two-game mini-slump before setting up Jacob Larsson's first NHL goal. Henrique now has 10 points in 17 games, to go with 38 shots on goal, a plus-9 rating and 19 hits.
