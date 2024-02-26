Henrique notched an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Henrique has three points over his last four games. The 34-year-old continues to play well in a top-six role, offering supplementary scoring alongside the Ducks' younger rising stars. Henrique has 16 goals, 22 assists, 108 shots on net, 57 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 57 appearances. He's matched the 38-point campaign he put together a year ago and could challenge for his fourth career 50-point season by the end of 2023-24.