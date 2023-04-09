Henrique scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Henrique's even-strength tally in the first period got him back to the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2019-20. He added a power-play tally to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. While injuries continue take chunks out of the 33-year-old's recent campaigns, he's been effective this year with 21 goals, 15 helpers, 126 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while playing in a top-six role for a team that's struggled to fill the net.