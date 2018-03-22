Ducks' Adam Henrique: Bags apple in commanding win

Henrique recorded a secondary assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames in Calgary.

Acquired from the Devils in late November, Henrique is up to 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) this season. The wily veteran is a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb, and the Canadian has been rather clutch based on his seven game-winning tallies with the Ducks. Keep an eye on him if you need help at the forward spot during the fantasy playoffs; depending on the size of your league, he may even be available on the waiver wire.