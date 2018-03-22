Ducks' Adam Henrique: Bags apple in commanding win
Henrique recorded a secondary assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames in Calgary.
Acquired from the Devils in late November, Henrique is up to 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) this season. The wily veteran is a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb, and the Canadian has been rather clutch based on his seven game-winning tallies with the Ducks. Keep an eye on him if you need help at the forward spot during the fantasy playoffs; depending on the size of your league, he may even be available on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Reaches 20 goals with power-play tally•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Marks scoresheet in third straight•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots two goals Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Carries team to shootout win Thursday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores in win over Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...