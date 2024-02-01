Henrique produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Henrique is on a six-game point streak (four goals, five assists) heading into the All-Star break. The 33-year-old forward already has 33 points through 49 outings, and he seems like a good bet to stay in the top six with the Ducks likely missing Trevor Zegras (ankle) and Alex Killorn (knee) for a few more weeks. Henrique has added 93 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 32 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating as a versatile all-situations forward for the Ducks this season.