Henrique scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Henrique tied the game at 1-1 with his goal 10:03 into the second period. He had gone five games without a goal entering Friday. The 31-year-old forward has just three points to go with 17 shots on net, 19 hits and 11 blocked shots in 11 contests this season. Henrique usually produces around 40 to 50 points in a full season, but his slow start has proven difficult to shake this year. It'll be tough to see him reach 30 points in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.