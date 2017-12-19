Ducks' Adam Henrique: Breaks three-game scoreless drought

Henrique had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Monday.

Henrique stepped up in his return to New Jersey, breaking his first real slump since joining the Ducks on Nov. 30. Even with the drought, he's still averaging just under a point per game with Anaheim, making him a valuable asset if he can maintain the form he showed in the first week of December.

