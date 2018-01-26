Ducks' Adam Henrique: Carries team to shootout win Thursday
Henrique finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Henrique was the best player on the ice in this one. The only skater from either team to post multiple points in the game also ended it by the scoring the lone shootout goal in the fifth round. He's now riding a five-game point streak featuring four goals and two assists.
