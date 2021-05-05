Per the NHL's media site, Henrique was cleared from the COVID-19 protocol, but he won't play in Wednesday's game against the Blues.

Henrique was able to accompany the team on their four-game road trip that started Monday, but he'll miss the first two legs of the trip. The good news for the 31-year-old is that he was cleared from virus protocols, so he'll be able to join the team for practice and begin to prepare for a return to the lineup. Isac Lundestrom will move up to center the second line, with Sam Steel centering the fourth line for Wednesday's game.