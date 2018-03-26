Ducks' Adam Henrique: Clutch performer strikes twice

Henrique potted two goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

Both of Henrique's goals took place in the third period, with his latest tally sending the game to overtime before defenseman Hampus Lindholm sealed the comeback win for the Ducks. This was the second multi-point performance in March for Henrique, who has been a nice find for Anaheim and fantasy owners alike based on his running total of 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) -- including seven game-winning tallies -- and a plus-11 rating through 51 appearances following his trade from New Jersey on Nov. 30.