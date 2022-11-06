Henrique scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Henrique was clutch for the Ducks -- he tied the game with 1:28 left in regulation, then added the winning tally in the shootout. The veteran forward has scored all three of his goals this season in the last three games. He's at four points, 18 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 12 hits through 12 appearances. Henrique has mainly played on the second line, and now that his offense is going, there's little reason for him to slip down the lineup.