Ducks' Adam Henrique: Collects assist in Ducks debut
Henrique recorded an assist, two shots and two blocked shots through 18:14 of ice time (4:23 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.
Henrique's fantasy value received a boost with his relocation to Anaheim, as the Ducks had a glaring need up the middle with Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) out of action. Still, it's probably wise to temper expectations for Henrique, as he's likely best left to deep settings for the time being.
