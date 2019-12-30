Henrique posted an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Henrique had the lone helper on Erik Gudbranson's tally 35 seconds into the first period. With three goals and three assists in his last seven games, Henrique has bounced back after a 12-game dry spell. The 29-year-old has 21 points, 89 shots on goal and 38 hits in 39 appearances this season, putting him on pace for another 20-goal, 40-point campaign.