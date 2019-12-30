Ducks' Adam Henrique: Collects assist in overtime loss
Henrique posted an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Henrique had the lone helper on Erik Gudbranson's tally 35 seconds into the first period. With three goals and three assists in his last seven games, Henrique has bounced back after a 12-game dry spell. The 29-year-old has 21 points, 89 shots on goal and 38 hits in 39 appearances this season, putting him on pace for another 20-goal, 40-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.