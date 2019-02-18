Henrique scored twice, once on the power play, and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Henrique snapped out of a cold stretch in a big way, tallying four shots on goal in addition to the three points. He previously had just a goal and an assist in his last ten appearances. Henrique has 31 points in 59 games now, and plays in all situations, making him valuable to owners in regular and deep formats alike, especially if he is about to heat up again.