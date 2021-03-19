Henrique scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Ducks rallied from a 2-0 deficit behind first NHL goals from Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras in the second period. When the tie lasted into overtime, Henrique had a chance to shine, and he scored 47 seconds into the extra session to complete the comeback. The veteran center is up to eight goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-7 rating through 27 contests. Henrique has amassed eight points in his last seven outings.