Ducks' Adam Henrique: Continues hot streak
Henrique scored the game-tying goal against the Wild before the Ducks lost in overtime, 3-2, on Friday night.
The center has three goals in the last two games and has a point in each of his five games with the Ducks since joining Anaheim in a trade from New Jersey on Nov. 30. Clearly, he loves the new scenery, as he has three goals and seven points in the last five games. Henrique registered four goals and 14 points in 24 games with the Devils.
